Time to boil your water in Peachland

The District of Peachland instituted a water quality advisory, effective immediately.

With the turbidity of the source waters increasing above 1 NTU, the District of Peachland instituted a water quality advisory, effective immediately.

While the associated health risks are minimal, Interior Health recommends that children, the elderly, people with weakened immune systems and anyone seeking additional protection drink boiled water or a safe alternative until further notice.

READ MORE: BOIL WATER IN SOUTHEAST KELOWNA

For those at-risk populations, water intended for drinking, washing fruits or vegetables, making juice or ice, or brushing teeth should be boiled for one minute.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaNewsKat
kmichaels@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Opioid overdoses claimed more than 3,200 lives in first nine months of 2018
Next story
Search resumes for Merritt cowboy missing since January

Just Posted

Widow evicted from home on WFN land after husband dies

A 64-year-old woman will have to move from her home on WFN lands

BC Hockey Hall of Fame Induction ceremony comes to the Okanagan

Comedian Gerry Dee will host the induction July 19 in Penticton

West of Hell brings progressive thrash metal to Kelowna

West of Hell will be in Kelowna April 24

Okanagan swimmer gets Parapan Am Games nod

Jacob Brayshaw, 16, of Coldstream named to Canadian team that will compete in Lima, Peru in August.

Kelowna Indigenous language conference to highlight importance of fluency programs

The Celebrating Salish Northern Conference will be held Friday at UBCO in Kelowna

Sutherland Bay and Sarsons Park set to close next week for flood restoration work

Construction of new shoreline protection methods will help remediate further erosion

B.C. introduces law to require cars, trucks sold by 2040 be zero emission

The legislation would apply to new vehicles for sale or lease

31 ducks found dead in Tsawwassen were malnourished

Environment Canada says birds died of natural causes, possibly because of poor weather

North Okanagan regional district promotes Kal Lake balance

Directors trying to balance preseving drinking water quality and recreation on lake

Okanagan astronomer talks about the importance of first-ever black hole image

Eight observatories worked together for breakthrough

Man dies on Sunshine Coast after police try to arrest him

Police watchdog notified after police responded to a report of a suspected fraud at a bank

Judge admits contested documents into B.C. child bride trial

Crown prosecutors sought the admission of fundamentalist Mormon records into child removal case

Erosion prompts evacuation alert along Shuswap creek

Fears grow as Newsome Creek rises and continues to erode its banks

U.S. court wrongly took money from 9/11 widow and daughter

The 7-0 decision ends a decade-long dispute between a probate court and Carolyne Hynes

Most Read