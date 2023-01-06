Kelowna Courthouse. (Phil McLachlan-Capital News/FILE)

Kelowna Courthouse. (Phil McLachlan-Capital News/FILE)

‘Time to grow up and get my act together’: Grand Forks man sentenced for meth possession in Kelowna court

A Grand Forks resident with a history of criminal activity said that he is reformed and is moving forwards, after receiving a conditional sentence of four months for possession of an illicit substance.

Ryan Plotnikoff was sentenced for possession of methamphetamine on Jan. 6, in Kelowna Supreme courts.

Plotnikoff was arrested for outstanding warrants and for possession of five grams of methamphetamine in his vehicle in December 2020. He was initially charged with possession for purpose of trafficking but the charges were reduced to possession after Crown was not able to prove intent.

Plotnikoff has previous convictions including drug trafficking, possession of stolen identification and possession of stolen property.

READ MORE: Pigeon toting crystal meth in tiny backpack caught in Abbotsford prison yard

READ MORE: Escapee sentenced for stolen ID in Abbotsford

The judge told courts that Plotnikoff now has full-time employment. He received a four-month conditional sentence that includes a daily curfew where he must be in his home from 12 a.m. until 6 a.m. He must also abide by a ban on alcohol and drugs and possession of any paraphernalia, and the requirement to check in with his parole officer on a regular basis.

After sentencing Plotnikoff told Capital News that he plans to “grow up and get my act together,”and move on from his past of criminal activity.

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

DrugsmethRCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Israeli police response to animal rights a stark contrast to that of B.C. police: Kelowna activist

Just Posted

Kelowna Courthouse. (Phil McLachlan-Capital News/FILE)
‘Time to grow up and get my act together’: Grand Forks man sentenced for meth possession in Kelowna court

An RCMP officer came to the rescue of two children stranded at Kelowna International Airport (YLW) on Christmas Eve. (Black Press file photo)
Constable Claus saves Christmas for kids stranded at Kelowna Airport

The West Kelowna Warriors are back in action this weekend, hosting Trail and Salmon Arm. (@BCHLWarriors/Cherie Morgan/Twitter)
West Kelowna host Trail, Salmon Arm to open up the new year

Dr. Norman Lea was a doctor in Nakusp for more than 30 years. (Facebook)
Former Nakusp doctor, now living in Kelowna, disciplined for sex with patient