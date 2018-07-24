Time to snuff out the campfires

It’s time to snuff out your campfires.

With the high to extreme fire hazard, starting this Thursday, all campfires will be prohibited throughout all Central Okanagan municipalities and electoral area Fire Service Areas.

The ban begins at noon Thursday, July 26 and will remain in effect until further notice.

As a result of the extremely dry conditions and extended period of hot, dry weather that has boosted the fire danger rating to high – extreme, local fire chiefs have decided to implement the total ban on campfires within all local government fire jurisdictions in the Regional District of Central Okanagan including the City of West Kelowna, District of Lake Country, District of Peachland, Westbank First Nation and the Central Okanagan East and West Electoral Areas. Campfires are not permitted at any time within the City of Kelowna.

Violators could receive a fine and be charged the cost of the fire department response to a burning complaint. Residents are encouraged to report anyone who is illegally burning by calling the Regional Fire Dispatch Centre at 250-469-8577.

Fire departments throughout the Central Okanagan remind residents and visitors that all smoking materials should be fully extinguished and motorists are reminded not to toss cigarettes or other smoking materials from their vehicle.

Smoking is not allowed in any RDCO regional park or municipal park. Smoking is also prohibited in children’s play areas, sports fields, undeveloped parks and wilderness trails in the District of Peachland.

Open burning has not been allowed within any jurisdiction of the Regional District and member municipalities since April 30. As well, local bylaws prohibit the use of any fireworks at any time throughout most areas of the Central Okanagan. Use of fireworks in the District of Lake Country and City of West Kelowna must be approved in writing by the Fire Chief.

Residents are reminded that anytime you see smoke, call 9-1-1 and report it.

