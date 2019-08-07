Kam McLeod (left) and Bryer Schmegelsky (right) spotted at a hardware store in Meadow Lake, Sask., on July 21, 2019. Both are wanted in a string of homicides in northern B.C. (RCMP handout)

Canada manhunt

TIMELINE: The hunt for two B.C. men who became Canada’s most wanted murder suspects

First deemed missing, Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod were later declared suspects in three homicides

Two bodies believed to be those of Port Alberni fugitives Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky were found near a river shoreline in Gillam, Man Wednesday, possibly ending a three-week manhunt that has stretched across the country.

McLeod and Schmegelsky were first deemed missing on July 21, before being declared as suspects on July 23 in the double-homicide of Chynna Deese and Lucas Fowler. Deese, of North Carolina, and Fowler, of Australia, died of gunshot wounds. Their bodies were found along the Alaska Highway on July 15.

READ MORE: Bodies of Alberni murder suspects believed to be found in Manitoba

Shortly after, they were charged in the killing of Vancouver university lecturer Leonard Dyck, whose body was found on July 19, south of Dease Lake.

Since their disappearance, investigators have been fielding hundreds of tips – including a number of unsubstantiated sightings in Saskatchewan, other regions of Manitoba and in Ontario.

Here is a look at what has transpired over the weeks:

Previous story
BREAKING: RCMP believe bodies of B.C. fugitives found in Manitoba

Just Posted

Man buries ‘device’ in Kelowna Park, another is bear maced, both arrested

City Park was closed in downtown Kelowna after a police situation unfolded last night

UPDATE: Mount Miller wildfire on Okanagan Connector increases to .80 hectares

Thirty BCWS firefighters are responding to the fire

Kelowna Yacht Club first Interior facility to be awarded eco-certification

The award is from Clean Marine BC

No bull: unusual sighting on the Okanagan Rail Trail

A bull was spotted roaming the rail trail in Lake Country on Sunday

Diva Day at Kelowna winery wants to pamper you

House of Rose Winery partners with NOW Canada for a charitable cause

Two Kelowna women simply spark joy through Konmari

Barb Haymour and Wendy Chamberlin are Black Press Media’s newest columnists

Okanagan birthday woman has gifts stolen

Presents taken from carport of Armstrong home while party goes on inside house

UPDATE: ‘I feel violated’- Revelstoke resident whose home was raided

RCMP search Revelstoke home after spotting pot plants on community garden tour

Whitehorse pilot, B.C. geologist killed after plane crashes in the Yukon

Shawn Thomas Kitchen, 24, and Julia Lane, 33, were killed after their Alkan Air plan crashed Aug. 6

BC SPCA provides tips to help pets beat the heat

Warnings issued about summer hazards from sun, insects and other animals

Human remains found in Manitoba not connected to B.C. fugitives: RCMP

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schemgelsky remain on the run

Plans in place to evac Okanagan Correctional Centre

Eagle Bluff wildfire: expanded evacuation alert includes prison

VIDEO: Bear won’t be euthanized after biting toddler at B.C. zoo

Two-year-old girl flown to hospital after black bear bites her arm at Greater Vancouver Zoo

Two heat records broken in B.C. as summer heats up

Heat warnings abound across the province

Most Read