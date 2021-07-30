Tipped truck spills load on Highway 97 between Kelowna and Vernon

A reportedly toppled dump truck has spilled debris across Highway 97 between Vernon and Kelowna Friday morning, July 30, affecting traffic.
The incident near the Predator Ridge turnoff has single-lane alternating traffic is in effect between Crystal Waters Road and Kalamalka Lakeview Drive, DriveBC said.
Delays should be expected by motorists.
More to come…
#BCHwy97 – Vehicle incident near Bailey road has the highway down to single lane alternating traffic.
Crews on scene. Expect delays.
More info: https://t.co/LrZSu2btP7#VernonBC #LakeCountryBC
— DriveBC (@DriveBC) July 30, 2021
