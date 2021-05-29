City of Kelowna. (Contributed)

Today is Love for Kelowna Day

The city proclaimed the second annual day celebrating the city and community

Saturday is Love for Kelowna Day.

The city proclaimed May 29 the second annual Love for Kelowna Day as part of National Tourism Week.

The city and Tourism Kelowna want residents to show their Love for Kelowna and to celebrate who we are and where we live, individuals and businesses are encouraged to share posts on social media about what they love about Kelowna, proudly wear Kelowna or Okanagan gear, participate in virtual activities, or simply choose a favorite or new local business to support.

“I hope everyone in Kelowna supports the second annual Love for Kelowna Day this Saturday – it’s a great opportunity to show our local businesses some love as some health orders are loosened,” said Mayor Colin Basran. “As long as we follow the public health guidelines and get vaccinated, we can begin to enjoy all that Kelowna has to offer, while supporting our local businesses.”

READ MORE: Kelowna park project to magnify message of hope

Details are available on Tourism Kelowna’s website. It’s all part of drawing attention to the important contributions tourism makes to the community and individual lives.

As travel restrictions are slowly eased and travel returns, Tourism Kelowna will return to promoting the city abroad. The organization will also continue to help residents further connect with – and enjoy – the many services and experiences available right in their hometown. In the coming weeks and months, in line with guidance from public health leaders, the City hopes to soon begin to welcome and invite visitors back to the community again.

READ MORE: COVID-19 vaccine appointments offered for B.C. kids 12-17

“Soon, it will be time to come back to what you know and love about Kelowna,” said Ballantyne. “We know visitors are eager to return, and residents are looking forward to inviting friends, families, and loved ones back to explore Kelowna together. The gradual return gives us much hope that we can soon come together again to experience and celebrate all that Kelowna and the Okanagan has to offer.”

Click here for a copy of the City of Kelowna’s Love for Kelowna Day Proclamation.

For more information on National Tourism Week, visit https://www.tourismcounts.ca/.

