Toddler breaks leg after boot sucked into escalator at Vancouver airport

Two-year-old Julian Diaczok is treated after being injured in an escalator accident in Vancouver. Andrea Diaczek says she was holding her two-year-old son’s hand as they went down the escalator at the Vancouver International Airport last Friday.THE CANADIAN PRESS/1130 News-Andrea Diaczok

A Calgary woman is reminding parents about the dangers of escalators after her toddler’s foot became stuck in one and he broke his leg.

Andrea Diaczek says she was holding her two-year-old son’s hand as they rode down an escalator at the Vancouver International Airport on Friday.

She says the toe of his boot brushed the edge of the escalator and his foot was sucked inside.

She screamed, someone stopped the escalator and she used scissors to cut him free from his mangled boot.

She says Julian also has some cuts and swelling but is otherwise OK.

A statement from the airport says safety is a priority and it is investigating.

(News 1130)

The Canadian Press

