The Kelowna RCMP are on the scene of a crash on Hollywood Road in Kelowna. (Contributed)

Toddler possibly involved in collision on Hollywood Road in Kelowna

Police and first responders are currently on scene

Kelowna’s first responders are on the scene of a crash on Hollywood Road in Kelowna where an 18-year-old month baby is reportedly involved.

The Kelowna RCMP have blocked off the McCurdy Road intersection, while Fire and Ambulance are on scene.

Kelowna Capital News has reached out to the Kelowna RCMP for comment.

More to come.

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

