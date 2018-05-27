Toddler struck in hit and run

Penticton RCMP said a toddler was struck in a hit and run on Main Street and Eckhardt Avenue

Penticton RCMP are asking for assistance in tracking down a vehicle that struck a toddler in a baby stroller.

Cpl. Don Wrigglesworth said in a news release that on May 25, at approximately 12:15 p.m., a woman was crossing at a green light on Main Street at Eckhardt Avenue from west to east with her young son in a stroller.

“A vehicle turning right from Main Street onto Eckhardt Avenue struck the baby stroller and knocked it over. The young boy was taken to the hospital and did not suffer any serious injury. The vehicle fled the scene to the east and no license plate was obtained,” said Wrigglesworth.

The vehicle is described as a gold, older model sedan — possibly a Honda Civic.

An unknown bystander yelled to the woman to call the police, but this person was not identified.

Const. Kyle Hay of the Penticton RCMP is requesting that anyone who may be able to identify the vehicle involved in this incident, were a witness or have any information that could be of assistance to call 25-492-4300 or email kyle.hay@rcmp-grc.ca.