Penticton RCMP are seeking the rightful owners of a headstone found in January. (RCMP - Submitted)

Toddler’s headstone discovered in Penticton, police search for family

The headstone reads the following: “Mary Ann Heath 1993-1995”

Authorities in Penticton are hoping to locate the owners of a toddler’s headstone, found on Jan. 14.

Penticton RCMP explained in a release that they came into possession of the headstone last month, but have not been able to identify the family to which it belongs.

The headstone reads the following: “Mary Ann Heath 1993-1995”

The RCMP is hoping that the family will come forward to claim the headstone. They request that anyone with information on the rightful owner, contact them at 250-492-4300.

READ MORE: Two young men found dead, third still missing in Sooke

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Update: Man injured while sledding with kids on Salmon Arm property
Next story
B.C. dad appeals court ruling preventing his five kids from taking bus alone

Just Posted

Committee proposes 100 per cent hike for Central Okanagan school transportation fees

If approved, fees would increase from $225 to $450 for school bus users

Westcorp revives controversial development at Kelowna mobile home park

The plan was resisted by Hiawatha residents in 2013 when council initially approved it

Man escapes with minor injuries after driving car over cliff in West Kelowna

The incident occurred around 1 p.m. on Saturday

Pedestrian struck on Highway 33 in Kelowna

The incident happened around 9:30 a.m. this morning

Video: Ice waves make for beautiful evening in Lake Country

Melting ice and high winds put on a show near Oyama

Two young men found dead, third still missing in Sooke

The three men were last seen at a home in Sooke on Friday night around 11 p.m

Dust advisory clouds over North Okanagan

Provincial air quality objective for PM10, is 50 micrograms per cubic metre: Vernon is 74.5, whereas Kelowna is 18.8

Large-scale search continues for man, 20, in Sooke River after two bodies found

A weekend search for three young men on southern Vancouver Island ends in tragedy

B.C. launches $2-million childcare professional development network

Minister of state announced program Monday on Vancouver Island

Automated honey extraction system to help B.C.’s beekeeping industry

The B.C. agri-tech project will receive $170,320 in funding to build prototype

Toddler’s headstone discovered in Penticton, police search for family

The headstone reads the following: “Mary Ann Heath 1993-1995”

Vehicle fire sparked in North Okanagan

Monday morning blaze sends crews out near Harwood Elementary

Update: Man injured while sledding with kids on Salmon Arm property

Air ambulance called as a precaution but not required.

B.C. planning evacuation route for hundreds stuck on Sasquatch Mountain after landslide

Cars to be escorted down Monday afternoon, MOTI says.

Most Read