Near empty toilet paper shelves are pictured at a grocery store in North Vancouver, B.C. on March 14, 2020. The Forest Products Association of Canada says the demand for toilet paper has skyrocketed during the COVID-19 pandemic. Association president Derek Nighbor says demand has shot up by 241 per cent. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Toilet paper demand in Canada has skyrocketed 241%

Wood chips to make pulp for toilet paper in short supply, Commons committee told

The Forest Products Association of Canada says the demand for toilet paper has skyrocketed — increasing by 241 per cent during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Association president Derek Nighbor told the House of Commons finance committee today that the forest products industry has rarely enjoyed such a high profile.

That’s not just because it produces toilet paper, which Canadians began stockpiling as soon as it became clear early last month that orders to stay home were imminent.

He says the sector is supplying the pulp needed to make sanitary wipes, paper towels, protective masks and hospital gowns.

And he says it’s supplying the wood pellets, biofuels and green energy that feed heating systems and provincial power grids.

Yet, Nighbor says 39 sawmills across the country have been forced to shut down due to the pandemic and that has meant a reduction in the supply of wood chips that are needed to make pulp.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19: City of Kelowna automates more crosswalks across downtown, Pandosy areas
Next story
B.C. blaze that destroyed homes near Squamish doubles in size: wildfire service

Just Posted

FortisBC crews need to work during COVID-19

The province has determined FortisBC is a critical infrastructure service provider

Okanagan Tattoo Show postponed due to COVID-19

The show was to take place in July in Kelowna

Okanagan College offers free professional development courses during pandemic

Free courses, webinars and panels are available

COVID-19: City of Kelowna automates more crosswalks across downtown, Pandosy areas

Crosswalks selected for automation include those with higher pedestrian traffic

Hikers asked to avoid northern Mt. Boucherie as wildfire prevention work begins

Hikers are encouraged to stay on the primary, southbound trail through the park

B.C. could see some COVID-19 restrictions eased by mid-May: Health officials

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says easing restrictions will come as hospitalizations decrease

UPDATE: Coronavirus concerns prompt event cancellations across the Okanagan

This is a running list of events cancelled across the Okanagan

B.C. records 43 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths

That brings the total number of active COVID-19 cases in the province to 575

Efforts recognized during National Volunteer Week

South Okanagan Similkameen Volunteer Centre applauds generosity in region

PHOTOS: A look at Revelstoke during the pandemic

#wereinthistogether

B.C. blaze that destroyed homes near Squamish doubles in size: wildfire service

Evacuation orders and alerts for the Squamish-Lillooet Regional District remain in place

Toilet paper demand in Canada has skyrocketed 241%

Wood chips to make pulp for toilet paper in short supply, Commons committee told

Lack of concern about COVID-19 observed in Summerland

Emergency workers, staff and council urge public to follow provincial directives

Canadian air travellers required to wear non-medical masks: Transport Canada

Mandatory masks restriction begins Monday at noon

Most Read