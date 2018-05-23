Senior leaders from Vernon-based Tolko built eight playhouses in a team building event, and donated them to local families. (Tolko photo)

Tolko playhouses brighten North Okanagan summer

Vernon-based company’s senior leaders build and donate playhouses to eight local families

Summer in the backyards of some Vernon families got a little more fun.

Vernon-based Tolko’s senior leaders built playhouses in a team building event intended to give back to the community.

“It’s important to the Thorlakson family that we give back to the communities in which we operate,” said Brad Thorlakson, president and CEO of Tolko.

Last year, Tolko’s senior leaders built bicycles to give to 10 children from the Okanagan Boys and Girls Clubs.

“It was so moving to see the looks on the children’s faces when they were presented with their bikes,” he said. “We enjoyed the experience so much that we wanted to do something like that again, this time using wood.”

Of the eight playhouses built, five were given to families, randomly chosen by the Okanagan Boys and Girls Clubs, and three went to the Vernon and Armstrong Boys and Girls Clubs, with one earmarked to be raffled as part of the organization’s fundraiser.

With the help of Rob Ellis of Rellish Transport Services, Greg Nachtegaele of Armstrong Crane and Rigging Inc., the playhouses were delivered to the homes of the children and their families.

“I am pleased that our event partners also saw the value in this project,” said Thorlakson. “While this opportunity was initiated by Tolko, it was great to see our community partners jump on board.”

“The Boys and Girls Club has become a home to us now,” said one unidentified parent. “I honestly don’t know what we would do without what the club has to offer.”

Richelle Leckey, community engagement coordinator for the Okanagan Boys and girls Clubs, thanked the local company.

“Tolko’s support of our organization over the past few years has made such a huge difference in our community,” said Leckey.


