Tommy Chong in Kelowna for legalization day

Chong in Kelowna Oct. 17 to help ring in the day that Canada legalizes recreational marijuana.

  • Oct. 9, 2018 11:20 a.m.
  • News

Comedian, musician and pot activist Tommy Chong will be in Kelowna Oct. 17 to help ring in the day that Canada legalizes recreational marijuana.

Chong, 79, has been vocal about the need for legalization and Diablo Nutrients, in conjunction with Quick Grow Kelowna, invited him to the city to mark the occasion.

“This is a huge milestone in the cannabis industry and who better to share it with than someone that has symbolized the industry from its early counter culture days right up to the legalization for recreational use in Canada” said Darryl and Chrissy Borsato owners of Quick Grow and Diablo Nutrients.

The event will include food,music, giveaways and of course,an appearance by Chong.The event will be held at the Quick Grow Kelowna storefront at 1945 Kirschner rd.the event will take place from 11 a.m.-3p.m. 19-plus event.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaNewsKat
kmichaels@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Top court set to hear case involving crotch-grabbing nun’s sexual intent
Next story
Calgary baby death trial hears rash suggested nutritional deficiency, not eczema

Just Posted

Car crashes through Kelowna grocery store window

A vehicle slamed into a window of Nester’s Market on Tuesday morning

Minor injuries sustained in West Kelowna accident

An accident caused traffic delays this morning

Tommy Chong in Kelowna for legalization day

Chong in Kelowna Oct. 17 to help ring in the day that Canada legalizes recreational marijuana.

Kelowna veteran’s association struggles with dwindling membership

Like many veteran’s associations, the aging population leaves the Kelowna Naval Veterans Association desperate for new members.

Patty and Penny unfairly targeted says Kelowna business owner

City applies sign bylaw to mannequins

UN report on global warming carries life-or-death warning

Preventing an extra single degree of heat could make a life-or-death difference in the next few decades for multitudes of people and ecosystems on this fast-warming planet.

Fast-strengthening hurricane closes in on Florida Panhandle

Coastal residents rushed to board up their homes and sandbag their properties against the fast-moving hurricane, which was expected to blow ashore around midday Wednesday

ANALYSIS: Tax breaks costing B.C. treasury $7 billion a year

Home owners grant now goes to people with $1.65M houses

No charges for pipeline protesters who hung beneath B.C. bridge

Demonstration was intended to stop oil tankers from leaving the Trans Mountain pipeline terminal in Burnaby, in the middle of a busy summer of protests against the Kinder Morgan project.

Letter: Setting the record straight regarding letter

Kelowna - I thought we were friends who could have shared any issues over a coffee

Hiker rescued by SAR after being stranded overnight on B.C. mountain ledge

Poor weather got in the way of North Shore Rescue and Lions Bay Search and Rescue being able to reach the hiker on Crown Mountain

Be on the lookout for pedestrians as weather, daylight limits visibility: ICBC

Number of pedestrians injured in crashes across B.C. nearly doubles between the fall and winter months

Hergott: A different kind of P.A.R.T.Y.

Lawyer Paul Hergott addresses high school students this past week

Greyhound ‘destroys’ Alberta senior’s Christmas

Caroline Hurlbert may not spend Christmas with family in Revelstoke this year

Most Read