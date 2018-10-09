Tommy Chong in Kelowna for legalization day

Chong in Kelowna Oct. 17 to help ring in the day that Canada legalizes recreational marijuana.

Comedian, musician and pot activist Tommy Chong will be in Kelowna Oct. 17 to help ring in the day that Canada legalizes recreational marijuana.

Chong, 79, has been vocal about the need for legalization and Diablo Nutrients, in conjunction with Quick Grow Kelowna, invited him to the city to mark the occasion.

“This is a huge milestone in the cannabis industry and who better to share it with than someone that has symbolized the industry from its early counter culture days right up to the legalization for recreational use in Canada” said Darryl and Chrissy Borsato owners of Quick Grow and Diablo Nutrients.

The event will include food,music, giveaways and of course,an appearance by Chong.The event will be held at the Quick Grow Kelowna storefront at 1945 Kirschner rd.the event will take place from 11 a.m.-3p.m. 19-plus event.

