Tommy Chong rings in legalization in Kelowna

UPDATE:

Tommy Chong will not be able to attend the legalization party on Oct. 17 due to unforseen circumstances, however Darryl and Chrissy Borsato have rescheduled the legalization party so that Chong can attend to Friday, Oct. 19 from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m.

Original:

In Kelowna the legalization of marijuana will be ushered in by none other than Tommy Chong.

The comedian, actor, writer, director, musician and cannabis rights activist, born in Edmonton, pioneered stoner comedy 50 years ago along with his partner, Cheech Marin. Chong is best known for his roles in Up in Smoke, Cheech and Chong’s Next Movie and Nice Dreams.

Owner of Quick Grow and Diablo Nutrients, in Kelowna, Darryl Borsato along with Chrissy Borsato invited Chong to the valley.

“This is a huge milestone in the cannabis industry and who better to share it with than someone who has symbolized the industry from its early counter culture days right up to the legalization for recreational use in Canada,” said the pair, in a statement.

“Canada is the first G7 country to legalize cannabis,” said Borsato. “Tommy Chong is an icon in cannabis culture. Over the last 20 years he has been a symbol for cannabis. Who better to ring in a new era of cannabis with than somebody who is a legend.”

The hydroponics store provides a one-stop shop for every growing need since opening its doors in 2006. Since then it has quickly expanded to become one of the largest retail stores of its type in Canada with a 20,000-square-foot warehouse and a satellite store in Vernon.

“Ten years ago, if you would have asked me if cannabis would be legalized, I would have laughed at you,” said Borsato. “Asking me now, I could see it coming over the last few years. I could feel the tide of support changing in society toward cannabis when people started realizing there are medical benefits and (it) can be used for so many different things, it’s a new frontier.”

Borsato says their business will not be affected by legalization and they will now be treated in the same regard as an orchardist or farmer in terms of licensing.

The company’s legalization party will take place Oct. 19 from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. at the Quick Grow Kelowna store at 1945 Kirschner Road. The event will be open to anyone over the age of 19 who wishes to take part in the celebration. It will include music, food, giveaways and an appearance by Tommy Chong.

