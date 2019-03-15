Top o’ the mornin’ to ya: St. Patrick’s Day celebrations in Kelowna

There will even be a special event for the dogs during the St. Patrick’s Day celebrations in the Central Okanagan

Hang on to your tall velvet green hats, St. Patrick’s Day celebrations will be taking over the Central Okanagan.

Sip green beer on your bar hopping journey to find the end of the rainbow while linking arms and skipping with your best drinking mates over to these great events. A special event for our furry friends will also be held this weekend.

But first, here’s a little history before you embark on your green tinted journey on March 17.

1. St. Patrick was a fifth-century bishop and missionary in Ireland but wasn’t actually Irish.

2. Corned beef and cabbage are staple foods of the event.

3. St. Patrick’s Day in Ireland is considered a national holiday.

Here’s where to go celebrate:

The Train Station Pub

Is offering Irish corned beef poutine for $13, Guinness BBQ wings for $14.25, and a Dublin burger for $18.75.

St. Patrick’s Day Mixer Tour

Tour downtown Kelowna starting at the Okanagan Spirits Craft Distillery March 16. Tour four distilleries for a tasting of a beer and wine. Tickets are $40.

St. Patrick’s Day Dance

Celebrate at the Army & Navy Air Force Veterans Unit Kelowna #376 on Dougall Road, March 16. Cover is $5 and will have a DJ. The kitchen opens at 7 p.m.

ShamROCK celebrations

Hosted by denim on the diamond, starts at 5 p.m., March 16 at the Laurel Packinghouse. Tickets are $40 and the event features live entertainment from DJs to Celtic dancers.

St Pawtricks Day dog parade

Held at the Peachland Recreation Centre from 10 to 12 p.m. March 17, this march will be a hoot. Dress up your kids and dogs for the parade. Prizes will be given and you can walk with the Peachland mayor.

St Paddy’s Day

CRAFT Beer Market in Kelowna’s downtown is hosting an event from 3 to 8 p.m., March 17. Live music will be offered along with some delicious craft beer.

