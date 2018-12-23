Archivist Gary McDougall holds the Greyhound cap with the #1 badge worn by the first Greyhound bus driver Lyall C. Chambers. Mark Brett/Western News

Top videos for 2018: The end of Greyhound bus service

Counting down the top videos stories for 2018 in the Okanagan and Shuswap

Black Press Media is looking back at some of the top stories and videos of the past year in the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen.

The closure of the Greyhound bus service in Western Canada is placed at number nine in the top 10 video countdown.

This past year marked the end of an era in Western Canada, as the Greyhound bus service canceled it’s routes.

Due to the decision, an estimated 415 people will be out of work and roughly two million consumers will be impacted.

After 39 years on the road, driver Blake Moore was one of those who hung up their keys.

READ MORE: Tearful farewell in Penticton for Greyhound Canada

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Yellow vest movement protesters rally in Kelowna

Just Posted

Vancouver blues musician ready for Lake Country stage

Harpdog Brown is exploring a new sound

Black Press Media’s best news photographs of 2018

See the story behind our most impactful images of the year

2019 brides and grooms, this fair is for you

Head to Okanagan College Centre for the second-annual Hitched Wedding and Events Affair brought to you by Black Press

Yellow vest movement protesters rally in Kelowna

Kelowna residents donned yellow vests Saturday as part of the worldwide yellow vest movement

Last minute Christmas idea locations in Kelowna

Avoid the mall and find a unique gift

Find me my furever home: Chloe

Meet Chloe, available for adoption at the Kelowna BC SPCA

VIDEO: Team USA defeats Czech Republic at B.C. exhibition game

Standout performance by Canucks prospect Hughes

Brossoit stops 40 shots as Jets blank Canucks 1-0

Former BCHLer picks up shutout in home province

Canada to embark on campaign to win release of citizens

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland that the arrests constitute a worrying precedent

Thousands across B.C.’s south coast still without power

More than 50,000 remain in the dark on Vancouver Island and about 12,000 in the Lower Mainland

22,000 abused, abandoned animals rescued by the BC SPCA in 2018

Animal abuse and neglect cases highlighted by the BC SPCA from 2018

Wineology: If your grandma is drinking Sherry she’s a classy lady

Check out Okanagan sommelier Shanyn Ward’s wine column

Wildfires, flooding: Environment Canada’s top 10 weather stories of 2018

B.C. accounts for three of Canada’s top weather events from January to December

Gatwick flights operating after 2 arrested for using drone

The persistent drone crisis at Gatwick had a significant effect on the international air travel system

Most Read