Top videos for 2018: The legalization of cannabis

Counting down the top videos stories for 2018 in the Okanagan and Shuswap

Black Press Media is looking back at some of the top stories and videos of the past year in the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen.

The legalization of cannabis is placed at number four in the top 10 video countdown.

An ironic haze greeted cannabis users as the first legal marijuana store opened in Kamloops this October.

A small group of people waited patiently outside the government store to be the first to purchase legal weed in Canada, with a Kelowna woman leading the pack.

READ MORE: Mellow opening to B.C.’s only legal pot shop

With the legalization of weed, Black Press Media decided to speak with a cannabis connoisseur to find the secret to rolling the perfect joint.

Bob Kay, owner of Cannabis Culture in Kelowna, says that collecting cannabis can be just like collecting wine and there is as much of a ritual to preparing marijuana for consumption as there is preparing a bottle of wine.

READ MORE: How to roll a joint with Kelowna’s Bob Kay, Owner of Cannabis Culture

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
