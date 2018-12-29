Top videos for 2018: The opioid crisis

Counting down the top videos stories for 2018 in the Okanagan and Shuswap

Black Press Media is looking back at some of the top stories and videos of the past year in the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen.

The opioid crisis is placed at number three in the top 10 video countdown.

The opioid epidemic continued into 2018 with more than 900 lives lost to the drug-overdose crisis in B.C. alone.

In September, Canada’s health minister announced $71.7 million in emergency funding to help combat the opioid crisis in this province.

The funding announcement came after overdose awareness day on Aug. 31, in Kelowna the advocate group Moms Stop the Harm were centred behind a local symposium with Helen Jennens, a mother who lost two sons to drug addictions at the forefront.

