Top videos for 2018: Trial ends in 2011 gangland slaying

Counting down the top videos stories for 2018 in the Okanagan and Shuswap

Bullets were everywhere after the Aug. 14, 2011 shooting of Jonathan Bacon. - Image: Don Sipos

Black Press Media is looking back at some of the top stories and videos of the past year in the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen.

The end of the trial for the 2011 gangland slaying of Jonathan Bacon is placed at number six in the top 10 video countdown.

Arguably the most infamous case in Kelowna’s history finally came to end this year, seven years after gunshots rang out on a sunny afternoon in downtown Kelowna.

Footage released during this year’s trial showcased the harrowing moment when gangsters opened fire on notorious Red Scorpion Jonathan Bacon in broad daylight.

Seven years later, the three men who plotted and carried out the gangland slaying that “shocked the community” in 2011 were sentenced in May for crimes far lesser than what they were initially charged with.

Read more: Men sentenced in 2011 gangland slaying of Jonathan Bacon

For committing second degree murder, Jason McBride was sentenced to life in prison, with eligibility to apply for parole at 18 years.

Juhjhar Khun-Khun and Michael Jones were sentenced to 18 years apiece for conspiring to murder Bacon and Larry Amero and James Riach. Both were credited time and a half for each day they were already behind bars.

Read more: Guilty pleas in gangland slaying that left mark on Kelowna

At the end of the trial, Assistant Commissioner Kevin Hackett, the Chief Officer of the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit said the result “will hopefully bring some comfort to the community and all of those adversely impacted by the violence that took place on that summer day in 2011. It should also serve as a reminder to those involved in perpetrating gang violence that we will be relentless and resolute as we help bring those individuals who threaten our communities with gun violence to account.”

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@carmenweld
carmen.weld@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘Several more days’ for some people to get electricity: BC Hydro

Just Posted

Kelowna’s Santa Tom sleeping soundly for Christmas as healing process continues

Santa Tom was in an accident Sept. 1

The Queen offers wishes for peace in annual Christmas speech

A chauffeured limousine delivered the 92-year-old monarch to St. Mary Magdalene Church

RCMP arrest Oliver thief in West Bench

Tips help RCMP to track down stolen vehicle

2019 brides and grooms, this fair is for you

Head to Okanagan College Centre for the second-annual Hitched Wedding and Events Affair brought to you by Black Press

Country music’s Aaron Pritchett looks to perform indefinitely

The B.C. musician will take the stage in Kelowna in January

Top videos for 2018: Trial ends in 2011 gangland slaying

Counting down the top videos stories for 2018 in the Okanagan and Shuswap

‘Several more days’ for some people to get electricity: BC Hydro

Windstorm knocked out power to tens of thousands of people

U.S. says 8-year-old Guatemalan boy has died in custody

The agency says the boy was returned to the hospital Monday evening with nausea and vomiting

Video: The most Canadian stroll through nature

Skating through a winter wonderland at Apex Mountain Resort near Penticton

B.C. ranchers take Christmas hamper rejects for farm animals

Barn cats love cream of mushroom soup and the livestock dines on Kraft Dinner

Runway incursion at Trail airport under investigation

An airport vehicle was on the YZZ runway as a passenger plane was to land, report states

Thousands still without power after storm rips through southern B.C.

Some customers may be without power through till Boxing Day

Indonesia searches for tsunami victims; death toll hits 373

More than 1,400 people were injured in Saturday’s tsunami

Transgender Canadians say death certificates don’t reflect their lived identity

Medical certificate of death reflects the sex as per the physical characteristics observed at autopsy

Most Read