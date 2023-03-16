A truck was found fully engulfed on Island Rd. near Highway 97 in Oliver March 14. (Kathy Giguere Facebook)

A truck was found fully engulfed on Island Rd. near Highway 97 in Oliver March 14. (Kathy Giguere Facebook)

Torched truck in Oliver reported stolen the next day: RCMP

No occupants in sight when the truck was fully engulfed in flames on March 14

A truck that went up in flames at Island Road and Highway 97 on Tuesday night (March 14) was reported stolen the next day, said Oliver RCMP.

Around 11 p.m., fire crews found the vehicle fully involved and no one around. The blaze was extinguished and crews cleared the scene fairly quickly, said Capt. Rob Graham of the Oliver Fire Department.

The RCMP were called in to investigate. According to Sgt. Don Wrigglesworth, the registered owner reported the vehicle stolen the following day and the file continues to be investigated.

Graham did add that people thought they also heard an explosion at the time of the vehicle fire but that was most likely caused by a truck blaze.

“This is possibly the tires or gas struts blowing off due to the extreme heat caused from the fire,” said Graham.

READ MORE: Jail time for man given a driving prohibition before driving away from court

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Don’t miss a single story and get them delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fire

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Senior crashes car into Vernon business
Next story
‘Unthinkable and horrific:’ 2 Edmonton police constables shot on job, suspect dead

Just Posted

Apartments, row houses, and duplexes now make up more of Kelowna’s housing stock than single-dwelling housing. (Black Press file photo)
Changing the face of housing in Kelowna

Crews unload a boat at the Oyama Fire Hall after rescuing a dog from the ice on Wood Lake. (Jordy Cunningham/ Capital News)
‘Oh deer’: Sadie the dog saved from Wood Lake

Kelowna city council in chambers. (Photo/Gary Barnes)
Kelowna council sets its top priorities for next 3 years

(Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)
Young girl testifies against piano teacher in Kelowna sexual assault case

Pop-up banner image