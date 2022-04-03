The truck fire that took place at 6:15 a.m. March 24 is considered suspicious. (Oliver Fire Department)

The truck fire that took place at 6:15 a.m. March 24 is considered suspicious. (Oliver Fire Department)

Torched vehicle in South Okanagan likely stolen

This is the 4th suspicious fire in that area in the past couple weeks

A vehicle was torched in the middle of the night in Oliver Sunday.

Oliver Fire arrived to the abandoned vehicle found on McKinney Road around 2:20 a.m.

The fire was almost out by the time crews arrived, said Oliver Fire spokesperson Rob Graham.

The fire is suspicious. It’s believed to be a stolen vehicle though that hasn’t been confirmed by RCMP as of yet.

Firefighters remained on scene for about a half hour, said Graham.

This blaze makes it the fourth suspicious fire in less than three weeks and the second suspicious vehicle fire, following a truck destroyed by fire around 6:15 a.m. on Blacksage Road on March 24.

Two suspicious fires on March 13 at 10 p.m. are still under investigation. One was set on the outside of the popular Global Grocers store on Highway 97. Luckily, despite winds making it challenging, firefighters managed to save Global Grocers and they were able to open for business by next day. That night a car was set on fire on School Avenue at the same time.

No suspects have been located for those suspicious fires, according to RCMP.

