Destination BC executive (from left) Maya Lange, vice-president, global marketing; Grant Mackay, vice-president, destination management; and Marsha Walden, president and CEO. - Image: Barry Gerding/Black Press

Tourism strategy embraces digital technology

Digital platform initiatives to reach out directly to tourists lauded at Kelowna conference

A powerful marketing network initiative championed by Destination BC is expected to give the province a distinct edge in an increasingly competitive global tourism market.

The strategy will start to take form for potential global visitors with the launching of the HelloBC website in May, a collaboration of shared data from tourist businesses, communities and regions across the province.

Destination BC president Marsha Walden said B.C.’s tourism community is collaborating like no other tourism industry in the world to collectively tout the province’s tourism opportunities rather than working in individual silos.

“The tourism industry of B.C. is built on a network of networks. Now we are engaging in the technology platforms to use that networking leverage,” said Walden.

“We will have a shared marketing engine like no other in the world.”

Related: Tourism labour shortage issues addressed

Walden made the comments as a keynote speaker at the B.C. Tourism Industry Conference taking place Thursday and Friday at the The Delta Grand Conference Centre.

Walden said Destination BC has clearly recognized that promoting tourism is tied to taking advantage of technology to improve digital access directly to customers, saying the industry has moved from reliance on the visitor centre brick and mortar concept to online platforms.

She said 190 million unique impressions were related to B.C. tourism inquiries in 2017 and 490,000 business leads for were directly related to online inquiries.

While the wildfires and flooding were a setback to the tourism industry last year, Walden said the 7.9 per cent tourism revenue growth in 2016 is a greater reflection of how tourism is evolving into B.C.’s most impactful industry, ahead of forestry, resource extraction or oil and gas development.

“Our industry is a powerhouse with the social, cultural and economic benefits it generates for our province,” Walden said.

But the global competitiveness, she added, is reflected in the tourism growth shown in other countries last year—New Zealand up seven per cent, New South Wales territory in Australia up nine per cent and Iceland up 24 per cent.

“California saw an increase of four per cent. It contributed $5.2 billion to their economy in one year, (that’s) 5.2 billion dollars,” Walden proclaimed, citing the potential tourism growth example that B.C. is in position to take advantage of.

Related: TOTA recognized for responsible tourism

Glenn Mandziuk, chief executive officer of the Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association, said our region is an example of how collaboration among industry players is realizing a greater benefit for growing local tourism markets.

“This is the fifth year we have been working on our destination development and management initiatives. When we started, 80 per cent of the revenue generated by our tourism operators was within a 45 day period during the summer,” Mandziuk said.

“That presents a challenge to survive if it didn’t change.”

He said TOTA has embraced marketing initiatives for the Kettle Valley Rail Trail experience, Farm To Table agriculture, the history behind Highway 97 that connects the region to Alaska in the north and northern California to the south and sustainable environment practices such as promoting access to 1,000 electric vehicle charging stations across the region.

“We are starting to see greater visitor dispersion beyond just those 45 days. Our tourism market is now not just about summer fun in the sun but the many other tourist experiences that we have to offer,” Mandziuk said.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@BarryGerding
barry.gerding@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Alleged sexual abuse of child at Okanagan school
Next story
Heavy snow packs may contribute to flooding

Just Posted

Kelowna crews still repairing flood damage from 2017

Work along Bellevue and Mill Creeks will take place this spring says the city

Kelowna cops probe coffee shop robbery

Lone worker had to flea the scene to call 911 after Kelowna robbery

Big White Ski Resort near Kelowna announces 2018 spending spree

Included in $10 million worth of improvements, will be a new $3.9 million chairlift

Crimes remain unsolved in Lake Country

A stolen flatbed truck is missing and a break and enter suspect is on the loose

Kelowna therapy dogs helping local RCMP

A new program at the Kelowna detachment has therapy dogs helping RCMP with stress

Canada unveils new $10 bill featuring black businesswoman

Viola Desmond refused to leave a ‘whites-only’ section of a segregated movie theatre in Nova Scotia

Premier John Horgan vows union public construction

Pattullo bridge replacement marks return to ‘project labour agreements’

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Former B.C. mayor facing sex charges involving minors during time in office

Luke Strimbold faces 24 sex-related charges from alleged incidents in October 2015 to November 2017

One B.C. man’s icy answer to affordable housing

B.C. man from Village of Granisle creates pristine igloo jokingly an option for affordable housing

Alberta premier threatens to broaden pipeline dispute with B.C.

Rachel Notley said she could reduce the amount of oil her province ships

Alleged sexual abuse of child at Okanagan school

A North Okanagan mother is in tears after her daughter claims she had been sexually abused at school

Poor mothers face greater scrutiny over their children’s weight: UBC study

In B.C., 153,300 children – or one-in-five – are living below the poverty line

Sons of Iranian-Canadian professor who died in Tehran prison arrive in Canada

Kavous Seyed-Emami, a 63-year-old sociology professor was held at Tehran’s Evin prison this year

Most Read