Tours of Kelowna takes guests on journey through time

Free guided walks through Kelowna's cultural district have begun

The guided summer walking tours of the Cultural District will take participants on a journey through time. The Cultural District once housed a thriving fruit industry and is now a vibrant home to many of Kelowna’s artists, performers, and creative sector organizations and businesses.

The tours run on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. until August 25. The 2 kilometre route begins and ends at the Laurel Packinghouse and gives participants an opportunity to explore the rich history of the area, hear stories of the past and present, and explore cultural facilities and parks including Kasugai Gardens, the Okanagan Heritage Museum, and the Kelowna Art Gallery. There are also a variety of public art pieces on display along the walk.

Registration is not required and all tours are free.

Enjoy a morning stroll alongside a friendly guide and discover the Cultural District. Tours take approximately two hours and depart at the Laurel Packinghouse at 10 a.m. Remember to bring comfortable walking shoes, sunscreen and a hat.

For individuals not able to attend a guided walking tour, the City offers an online map or downloadable brochure to enjoy a self-guided tour of the Cultural District.

For more information about culture in Kelowna, or to try the self-guided Cultural District Walking Tour, visit kelowna.ca/culture.

