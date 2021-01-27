Towering waterfront resort planned in Kelowna

Mission Group’s ‘Aqua’ resort has been in the works for more than a decade

After more than a decade, plans for a large waterfront Kelowna resort are moving forward.

The Mission Group purchased land along Okanagan Lake, just south of the Eldorado Hotel, more than 10 years ago with the intention of building a waterfront resort called “Aqua.” In 2017, city council rezoned the area to allow for the resort’s development but a development permit application was never filed.

Last Friday (Jan. 22), the Mission Group finally did submit that application, revealing plans similar to what was shown in previous city processes. Situated on a six-acre site, Aqua is planned to feature three towers of 13, 15 and 17 storeys in height, a separate four-storey indoor boat storage facility and ground-level retail space. Previous plans indicated the buildings would contain 319 residential units, though there is no mention of that detail in the most recent application.

READ MORE: Homeownership unattainable for many Kelowna residents

READ MORE: Kelowna transit system poised for recovery: transit manager

The Mission Group is calling the development a “condominium resort community.”

“The intent of this development project is to create a lakeside community built around the natural features of the area,” states a letter in the application. “This proposed design is centred around the Aqua theme, but also recognizing and paying homage to the surrounding Okanagan region.”

A video, initially published in 2018, showing renders of the resort remains available on the Mission Group’s website.

The application will likely come to council in the coming months.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City of Kelowna