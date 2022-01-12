Towers touted to become a “jewel-like” presence for downtown Kelowna

Mission Group presents plans for two towers that are part of a three-building development with UBCO

Kelowna’s Mission Group has submitted plans to city staff for two towers that are part of a three-building development in partnership with UBC Okanagan (UBCO) at the corner of Doyle Avenue and St. Paul Street.

Those plans are for a 17-storey office building and 30-storey condo building.

UBCO handed in its plans for a 34-storey campus building and residential tower in December last year.

Documents submitted to the city Tuesday (Jan. 11) show Mission Group’s buildings will include 287 residential units and 122,459 square feet of commercial office space. The Mission Group towers will be built over a shared underground and above grade parkade podium, consisting of 461 parking stalls. There will also be 4,900 square feet of retail space.

“This master-planned three-tower development will be anchored by indoor and outdoor community spaces, retail amenities, and cultural learning environments that will breathe new life into an evolving downtown that will continue to be shaped by the impact of this development for years to come,” the documents stated.

Kelowna City Council would need to grant a height variance if the development is to go ahead, as the existing building limit for that site is 12-storeys.

