With bone dry conditions, every bush and tree is kindling for the Nk’Mip fire. (Oliver Fire)

Town of Oliver out of state of emergency, landfill open again

The Nk’Mip Creek fire has continued to grow but has moved away from the town

The Oliver Landfill is back open to full hours after closing due to the Nk’Mip Creek Wildfire.

The town has also ended its state of local emergency as the fire moves further east.

The Town of Osoyoos on the other hand has extended its local state of emergency until August 3, at midnight.

The Oliver Landfill is back open to its regular hours from Monday to Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. The used motor oil drop-off is open Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

The Nk’Mip Creek wildfire has burned over 6,800 hectares and led to hundreds being evacuated. Some of those orders have been rescinded as the fire continues to move eastwards.

