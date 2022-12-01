Conceptual rendering of nine-unit townhouse development proposed for (979 and 983 Coronation Ave.)

Townhomes proposed for Kelowna’s Coronation Avenue

Two, three-storey buildings proposed for the south side of Coronation Ave.

Attracting active urbanites who live with intention, and enjoy a growing social location is part of a pitch to city hall for a downtown townhouse project.

Waters Development Management and NDY Contracting have approached the City of Kelowna to build a nine-unit townhouse infill development at 979 and 983 Coronation Ave, between Ethel St. and Gordon Dr.

“Stride encourages a wellness-based lifestyle focused on taking decisive steps forward and making the most of the array of opportunities at your doorstep,” reads a design rationale letter submitted to staff.

Two, three-storey buildings are proposed for the south side of Coronation Ave. and will feature a large private rooftop patio and shared rooftop garden.

Short-term visitor bicycle parking is included with the development and is centrally located on the property to deter theft. The townhouse garages will also have dedicated plugs to charge e-bikes and e-scooters.

The applicants are seeking rezoning and development permits to begin the project.

