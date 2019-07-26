The proposed townhouse cluster will be located at 210 Kneller Road. (City of Kelowna)

Townhouse project proposed for Rutland

Kelowna City Council will consider the project at a meeting on Monday

Kelowna City Council will be discussing a new Rutland townhouse development at a meeting on Monday.

If approved, the cluster of three buildings will have nine units which feature 3 storey, two, bedroom, double garage homes with rooftop terraces.

The homes will be open plan living with 2 bedrooms and 2.5 baths.

The single-family home that currently occupies the land would be demolished if the plan is approved.

If the project is given the go-ahead from the city, the development permit will be valid for two years.

