Town’s only grocery store sets limits on purchasing to keep essentials on the shelves

Potatoes, eggs, ground beef and milk are all on the “you only get one” list. Photo Andrea DeMeer

Save-On-Foods responded last week to concerns about empty shelves and food shortages with a number of initiatives.

A notice posted in the store Sunday reads:

“Dear valued customers

“At this time we are having to limit quantity on certain items in our store. During this crisis we are doing our best to keep products on our shelf, and with your help we can make products last.”

Related: Save-On-Foods temporarily bans reusable shopping bags, suspends bottle returns due to COVID-19

Customers may only purchase one of the following: milk jug, toilet paper, pasta, butter, eggs, paper towels, bag of rice, box of frozen chicken, packages of ground beef, flour and sugar.

The store has also suspended bottle returns and the use of reusable bags.

Local managers are not permitted to speak with media, however, a press release was sent to Black Press on March 18.

“Taking care of team members and customers continues to be the top priority at Save-On-Foods, so effective March 19, all stores will limit their hours of operation, opening their doors from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Princeton mayor urges calm amid fears of food and supply shortages

“In addition, all stores will open from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. for seniors, people with disabilities and those most vulnerable to shop in a less hectic environment and allow for social distancing, as recommended by health officials.”

Save-On-Foods is also encouraging those customers who can shop in store to do so and leave the online shopping services available to those who are not able to get to the store, including seniors, people with disabilities and those who are ill or self-isolating.

Limiting operating hours will give the teams at Save-On-Foods additional time to clean and sanitize, restock the shelves and better serve their customers, and also gives the front-line grocery store workers a much-needed chance to recharge during these unprecedented times.

“It is not business as usual and my amazing team of 21,000 team members has a big job to do as they work around the clock to replenish the items our customers need,” said Save-On-Foods president Darrell Jones.

“As always, Save-On-Foods will continue to work hard to safeguard the health of our team members, our customers and our communities.

“We have never seen times as turbulent and as uncertain as these and we are so proud of the great work our teams are doing.”

“Save-On-Foods is committed to doing what it takes to ensure it can keep up with the changing expectations of the millions of Canadians counting on them for food, medicine and household supplies.”

To report a typo, email:

publisher@similkameenspotlight.com.



andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.