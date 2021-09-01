Tractor trailer ablaze in West Kelowna Walmart parking lot

Fire crews were able to quickly extinguish the flames about 2 a.m.

West Kelowna Fire Rescue was kept busy in the early hours after a tractor trailer caught on fire at the city’s Walmart parking lot.

The fire department said that at around 2 a.m., Wednesday, crews responded to a report of smoke in the loading bay of Walmart. When crews arrived, the tractor trailer was already engulfed in flames but fortunately, they were able to put out the fire quickly.

Fire damage was contained to the trailer and the exterior of the building.

“There was a significant amount of smoke in the interior of the building,” West Kelowna Fire Rescue assistant chief Lionel Bateman said.

Crews were able to ventilat the structure.

He added the cause of the fire is suspicious, and that fire and police investigators will be at the scene throughout the morning.

