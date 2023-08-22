Traders Cove hardest hit in Westside wildfire

Trails of wildfire smoke seen from Okanagan Centre south of Caesars close to Shelter Cove Tuesday, April 22, 2023. (Jordy Cunningham - Black Press Media)

The second major wildfire to rage Westside Road in as many years has destroyed two communities.

North Westside fire chief Ross Kotscherofski says Traders Cover and Lake Okanagan Resort are the hardest hit by the McDougall Creek wildfire.

“We do have some prelimiary information but we really want to make sure we get this right. It’s very important that the accurate information goes out,” Kotscherofski said in a Tuesday, April 22 briefing.

He estimated less than 100 structure losses have taken place.

“I’m unable to report specifics, this was just going from what I’ve seen driving up and down this road every day.”

Monday evening saw little fire activity, plus some rain, which allowed crews to continue protecting homes and putting out hot spots.

“This is keeping fires away from homes when we have flare ups and will keep us from losing or damaging any further structures.”

BC Wildfire Service is assisting and “we have tons of iron out here,” Kotscherofski said.

The best news is there are no confirmed losses of life.

Evacuation orders remain for the stretch of Westside Road from the north border of Fintry Provincial Park south including Nahun, Caesars, Wilson’s Landing and south to Lindley Drive.

Evacuation alerts remain north of Fintry to the south border of Evely Foresty Camp, including Killiney Beach and Ewing.

