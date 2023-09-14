(Black Press file photo)

Traders Cove transfer station reopens for post-wildfire clean-up

Furniture, appliances, and burnt debris will not be accepted

The transfer station in Traders Cove will reopen Sep. 15 with expanded operations.

The facility was closed temporarily due to the McDougall Creek wildfire.

The transfer station at Westside Road and Bear Lake Main Road will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. over the weekend to give residents access while doing fire clean-up.

There will be no limit on the number of bagged household waste and non-burnt yard waste. Materials such as furniture, large appliances, and burnt debris are not accepted.

The Emergency Operations Centre has a program for curbside pick-up of ruined fridges and freezers with the contents.

The transfer station will return to regular hours on Sept. 20.

