Plan an alternate route if possible

Traffic is backed up on Highway 97 Northbound at the Richter Street intersection.

Emergency services are on scene now.

No further information is available at this time.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.