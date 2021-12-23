Traffic backed up on Highway 33 following 2 crashes

Two seperate collisions are causing issues on Highway 33

Traffic is backed up on Highway 33 after emergency crews responded to two separate crashes.

The first crash happened about 1:30 p.m. on Highway 33 at Daves Road and involved at least three vehicles. All of the vehicles had to be towed from the scene.

The highway was closed while tow trucks were on the scene.

Then about 3:30 p.m., there was another crash on Highway 33 at Pyman Road. At least two vehicles were involved in the second crash.

Motorists should expect delays.

CLEAR – #BCHwy33 OPEN after a vehicle incident between Goshawk road and Daves road near #KelownaBC — DriveBC (@DriveBC) December 23, 2021

READ MORE: Avoid travel on Coquihalla and Highway 3 unless you have flying reindeer

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Missionary car crashOkanagan