Traffic brought to a standstill crossing bridge into Kelowna

2-vehicle crash at Harvey Avenue and Pandosy Street

A multi-vehicle collision just over the east side of William R. Bennett Bridge in Kelowna has slowed northbound traffic in West Kelowna to a crawl.

Emergency services were called to the scene of Harvey Avenue and Pandosy Street around 11:15a.m. on the morning of July 25, with two vehicles needing a tow blocking multiple lanes of Harvey.

Northbound traffic was bumper-to-bumper stretched back as far as Mt. Boucherie Secondary School. all the way to the scene of the crash.

An ambulance was on scene, though it is unknown the extent of any injuries that may have occurred.

