Traffic collisions in Kelowna prompt cops to issue warnings about being seen at night

Cops telling public to wear bike helmets and reflective clothes when out at night near traffic

The RCMP says it’s normal to see an increase, or spike, in pedestrian- or cyclist-involved collisions with vehicles on Central Okanagan road at time of year.

But a pedestrian collision in Kelowna’s downtown and a cyclist collision a short time later in the city’s Rutland area has prompted a warning from the cops.

On Oct. 25 at 6:17 p.m. Kelowna RCMP municipal traffic officers responded to a report of a woman struck by a white Toyota Tundra pickup truck in the intersection of Bernard Avenue and Richmond Road.

According to police, the woman suffered non-life threatening injuries after hitting her head during the incident. She was taken to hospital as a precaution for further medical assessment. Speed, alcohol and drugs were all ruled out in the crash.

Police believe that poor visibility, likely due to low lighting, rainy conditions and dark non-reflective clothing worn by the pedestrian may have all played roles in the incident.

A short time later, at 7:51 p.m., emergency crews responded to a report of a cyclist struck by a grey Honda Civic in the intersection of Rutland Road and Highway 33.

A witness at the scene told police that, without warning, the cyclist jumped the curb in front of the Honda, which didn’t have time or distance to react. The driver of the Honda was shaken but remained at the scene.

They cyclist wasn’t wearing a helmet and sustained a non-life threatening head injury and was transported to hospital.

As a result of both incidents, Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey of the Kelowna RCMP is reminding cyclists and pedestrians to dress to be seen by motorists on dark or overcast days, and especially at night or when it’s raining.

“As always, cyclists are strongly encouraged to wear a helmet at all times. All too often collision scene investigators will find bicycle helmets strapped to the injured cyclists bike, instead of on their head,” said O’Donaghey.

“If you become involved in a collision, you won’t have time to put your helmet on.”

If you witnessed either of these incidents and have not yet spoken with police you are asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

