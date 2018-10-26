Traffic collisions in Kelowna prompt cops to issue warnings about being seen at night

Cops telling public to wear bike helmets and reflective clothes when out at night near traffic

The RCMP says it’s normal to see an increase, or spike, in pedestrian- or cyclist-involved collisions with vehicles on Central Okanagan road at time of year.

But a pedestrian collision in Kelowna’s downtown and a cyclist collision a short time later in the city’s Rutland area has prompted a warning from the cops.

On Oct. 25 at 6:17 p.m. Kelowna RCMP municipal traffic officers responded to a report of a woman struck by a white Toyota Tundra pickup truck in the intersection of Bernard Avenue and Richmond Road.

According to police, the woman suffered non-life threatening injuries after hitting her head during the incident. She was taken to hospital as a precaution for further medical assessment. Speed, alcohol and drugs were all ruled out in the crash.

Police believe that poor visibility, likely due to low lighting, rainy conditions and dark non-reflective clothing worn by the pedestrian may have all played roles in the incident.

A short time later, at 7:51 p.m., emergency crews responded to a report of a cyclist struck by a grey Honda Civic in the intersection of Rutland Road and Highway 33.

A witness at the scene told police that, without warning, the cyclist jumped the curb in front of the Honda, which didn’t have time or distance to react. The driver of the Honda was shaken but remained at the scene.

They cyclist wasn’t wearing a helmet and sustained a non-life threatening head injury and was transported to hospital.

As a result of both incidents, Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey of the Kelowna RCMP is reminding cyclists and pedestrians to dress to be seen by motorists on dark or overcast days, and especially at night or when it’s raining.

“As always, cyclists are strongly encouraged to wear a helmet at all times. All too often collision scene investigators will find bicycle helmets strapped to the injured cyclists bike, instead of on their head,” said O’Donaghey.

“If you become involved in a collision, you won’t have time to put your helmet on.”

If you witnessed either of these incidents and have not yet spoken with police you are asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. quadruples fine against unsafe party buses, limos
Next story
B.C. couple receive postcard mailed 38 years ago

Just Posted

Multi-vehicle crash on Glenmore Drive at Summit in Kelowna Friday afternoon

Traffic backed up as three vehiciles involved and lamp standard comes down

Traffic collisions in Kelowna prompt cops to issue warnings about being seen at night

Cops telling public to wear bike helmets and reflective clothes when out at night near traffic

Judicial recount ordered in Peachland mayoral race

Challenger Harry Gough and incumbent Mayor Cindy Fortin are tied with 804 votes each

Brush fire in West Kelowna is fuel mitigation work

Witnesses reported a wildfire in the Glenrosa area today

Lake Country Food Bank and grocery store cutting down on food waste

Save-On-Foods in Winfield is donating much of its food waste to the food bank.

VIDEO: 10 most popular Halloween costumes of 2018

All outfits based on the most popular Google searches

Shuswap woman found not guilty of animal cruelty charges

Supreme court justice finds Salmon Arm resident did not wilfully harm horses

VIDEO: UBC grads turn floor-cleaning machines into self-driving robots

Students will see seven new robots out cleaning floors, as part of a contract with AK Robotics

Sea lion found shot off Vancouver Island dies at Vancouver Aquarium

“He wasn’t responding to treatment, and his condition had taken a significant downturn.”

B.C. man remains kicked out of pickleball association after feud plays out in court

In a judgement handed down Oct. 23 in Supreme Court by Justice Sheri Ann Donegan, Lane Roberts’ claim against the association was dismissed in its entirety.

B.C. couple receive postcard mailed 38 years ago

Arrived in perfect condition from friends who visited Hawaii in January 1980

Family offers $10M reward for information leading to arrest in Sherman murders

Billionaire philanthropists Barry and Honey Shermans’ bodies were discovered last December in their Toronto mansion and persist to this day

John Ziegler, 4th president of NHL, dies at 84

Ziegler was living in Florida, and the cause of death was not immediately known

Shuswap student a big hit at UBCM conference

Delegates, ministers at Union of BC Municipalities impressed by Gray Simms’ knowledge and attitude

Most Read