One lane blocked on Harvey Ave near Cooper Rd

One lane is blocked on Harvey Avenue near Cooper Road, due to a collision.

The collision occurred at approx. 10:15 a.m. Nov. 19 morning, and several first responder units attended.

Traffic may be delayed in the area.

The collision appears to be relatively minor in nature; no one was trapped in the vehicles.

