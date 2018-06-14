Road paving maintenance will cause some traffic disruption throughout Kelowna this weekend. Photo: Contributed

Traffic disruption in Kelowna this weekend

Asphalt maintenance work slated for five different roads

  • Jun. 14, 2018 2:20 p.m.
  • News

Road maintenance will cause some traffic disruption this weekend around Kelowna.

Beginning Friday, at 6 p.m., until Sunday, at approximately 7 p.m., small sections of roads throughout the city will be closed for short periods to allow for crews to apply an asphalt surface upgrade treatment.

Weather permitting, the anticipated road closures include:

· Rifle Road (Longhill Road to Silver Place)

· Rio Road (Clear Pond to Upper Canyon Drive)

· Upper Canyon Drive (Rio Road to Wilden Ridge Drive)

· Franklyn Road (Hwy 33 to Houghton Road)

· Fitzpatrick Road (Findlay Road to Rutland Road North)

During this process, there will be no on-street parking to allow for the road maintenance to be completed as quickly as possible.

Any vehicles left on the street will be towed. Short-term lane closures or detours will be in effect on sections where work is in progress.

The road treatment consists of spraying a rejuvenating agent on the asphalt and applying a fine layer of sand which is then worked into the surface.

The sand remains on the road for three to four weeks before it is swept away, leaving the asphalt more resistant to wear and extending its lifespan.

Cyclists in particular should be aware of sand remaining on the affected roads for a minimum of 10 days after the treatment and consider using alternate routes.

Under the city’s pavement management program, about $3.5 million will be invested in asphalt improvements this year with the work expected to be complete by October.

