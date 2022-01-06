TRAFFIC: Hwy. 3 east of Hope resumes single-lane alternating traffic following afternoon closure

Highway 3 is open to single-lane traffic east of Hope following a nearly three-hour closure.

Highway 3 east of Hope was closed after Drive B.C. reported downed hydro lines between First Avalanche Gate and Sunshine Valley 16 kilometres east of Hope.

CLOSED – #BCHwy3 – Downed Hydro lines has the highway closed in both directions 16 KM east of #HopeBC.

Assessment n progress. Expect delays.

More info: https://t.co/0QnVuzsIke#ManningPark #PrincetonBC — DriveBC (@DriveBC) January 6, 2022

