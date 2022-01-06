(Screenshot/Google Maps)

TRAFFIC: Hwy. 3 east of Hope resumes single-lane alternating traffic following afternoon closure

Highway 3 is open to single-lane traffic east of Hope following a nearly three-hour closure.

Highway 3 east of Hope was closed after Drive B.C. reported downed hydro lines between First Avalanche Gate and Sunshine Valley 16 kilometres east of Hope.

