A crash between Merritt and Hope has closed Highway 5 in both directions. (Screenshot/Google Earth) The Coquihalla Highway is closed between Merritt and Hope as of about 4 p.m. Wednesday. (Photo/Drive BC)

Drive B.C. has advised motorists the Coquihalla Highway is closed between Hope and Merritt in both directions due to a motor vehicle incident.

The incident is located between the start of Highway 5 and Exit 286. A 108-kilometre stretch of highway has been closed down. An assessment is in progress.

More to come.

