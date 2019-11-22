Traffic moving slowly after two-vehicle accident closes Ethel Avenue

Accident happened around 12:30 p.m.

Police have closed the soundbound lanes of Ethel Street at Harvey Avenue after a two-vehicle accident this afternoon.

Taffic is moving slowly in the area and it’s not clear if there were any injuries.

Traffic is also backed up on the William R. Bennett bridge after an accident in the middle lane heading into Kelowna.

More to come.

