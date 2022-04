Alternate routes should be considered: DriveBC

Motorists can expect major delays along the Coquihalla Highway between the start of HIghway 5 and Exit 290 for 110 kilometres.

DriveBC reports multiple vehicle incidents in the Snowshed Hill area. Motorists are advised to drive carefully and give road crews plenty of space. Alternate routes should be considered.

More to come.

