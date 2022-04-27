Traffic on Highway 33 in Rutland slowed due to collision

Traffic slowing at intersection of Highway 33 and Mills Road

The morning commute was disrupted along Highway 33 and Mills Road in Kelowna due to a two-vehicle collision.

It involved two pickup trucks and happened just after 9 a.m. affecting traffic westbound towards Harvey Avenue, as well as the right turn onto Mills. One ambulance, one fire engine, and two police cruisers attended to the scene.

One of the trucks lost a tire, but it does not appear that anyone was seriously injured.

A collision at Highway 33 and Mills Rd. caused one vehicle to lose a tire (Photo/Jordy Cunningham)

