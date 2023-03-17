Traffic safety concerns for Peachland council over housing development

A 72-unit development is being proposed for Renfrew Road above Highway 97

Traffic impact and safety are the outstanding concerns for Peachland council over a major housing development proposed for the Hardy Falls neighbourhood.

The project, at 6575 and 6650 Renfrew Road, includes four executive lake-view single-family homes, 17 executive hillside single-family homes, 13 neighbourhood hillside homes, six orchard cottages and 32 lake-view townhomes.

It covers two lots adjacent to Hardy Falls Regional Park and bordered by Bulyea Avenue and Sherburn Road.

A traffic analysis study conducted by the developer found there might be minimal impact on roads in the neighbourhood. However, Coun. Randey Brophy said other developments may be coming to the area between Princeton Avenue and Renfrew Road, particularly on Lipsett Road.

“I think it’s incumbent on us, perhaps our planning department, to take an overall look at the cumulative effect on this transportation corridor before we move forward,” he added.

Coun. Terry Condon suggested that the district conduct its own traffic impact study, while Coun. Doug Collins pointed out Renfrew Road needs an improvement plan.

“It’s worthy of noting that the development going ahead is what triggers the road improvements,” he said.

Council is also concerned about needed safety improvements at Renfrew and Highway 97.

“In the next two weeks we are going to meet with the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure to figure out how they can improve our highway,” added Mayor Patrick Van Minsel.

“One suggestion was to bring down the speed, 90 km/h is too much. Bring down one speed through all of Peachland, also Drought Hill all the way to the end.”

Van Minsel said the district proposed a speed of 70 km/h which he said was well received by the ministry.

“Because the development triggers this and it will make our town safer.”

The mayor said the Renfrew intersection will be made a higher priority as a result.

Rezoning and Official Community Plan amendments for the development will be forwarded to a public hearing which Van Minsel encouraged residents to attend.

“Also help us, send us what you see as solutions for your area to make this all possible.”

