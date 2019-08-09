Traffic on the William R. Bennett Bridge coming into Kelowna. (Laryn Gilmour - Kelowna Capital News)

Traffic slow on William R. Bennett Bridge due to collision

Traffic barely moving in the eastbound lane

Traffic is slow on the William R. Bennett Bridge coming into Kelowna as a collision has closed one lane.

A water truck and an SUV collided near the end of the bridge, backing up traffic across the eastbound lanes on the way from West Kelowna to Kelowna.

A tow truck is on the scene to clear up the area and RCMP are investigating.

This is the second setback on the bridge today, as earlier today a vehicle stalled blocking some morning traffic headed into Kelowna.

