Two vehicle crash at Highway 97 N and Carney Rd. in Kelowna on March 28, 2023. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

It’s slow sailing on the highway following a two-vehicle crash at Highway 97 N and Carney Rd. in Kelowna just before 10:30a.m.

Traffic is down to one lane heading southbound on the highway.

It doesn’t appear anyone was injured in the crash.

