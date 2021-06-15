Traffic stalled by Harvey Avenue crash in Kelowna

One lane is open as crews clean up after crash at Harvey Avenue and Leckie Road

A crash at the intersection of Harvey Avenue and Leckie Road on June 15. (Amandalina Letterio/Capital News)

Traffic is slow going at the intersection of Harvey Avenue and Leckie Road in Kelowna after a two-vehicle collision.

Harvey is down to one lane headed northbound but traffic is moving in the southbound lanes. Traffic on Leckie is being diverted onto Harvey at both sides of the intersection.

Occupants of both vehicles do not appear to have sustained any major injuries.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

car crash