The RCMP are looking for the rightful owners of the Jewellery shown above. (RCMP Photo)

Traffic stop in Malakwa leads to arrests

Three in custody suspected of jewellery theft

A traffic stop in Malakwa earlier this month led to the arrest of three foreign nationals on suspicion of theft and the seizure of significant quantities of cash and jewellery.

On March 15, the RCMP Traffic Services Roving Traffic Unit stopped a rental vehicle for speeding on the Trans-Canada Highway in Malakwa. The vehicle’s three occupants were not Canadian citizens and did not possess passports or valid driver’s licences.

According to an RCMP press release, the officer noted a distinct odour coming from the vehicle which led to the arrest of the three occupants with the assistance of the Sicamous RCMP. When officers searched the vehicle they found a small amount of marijuana, a significant sum of Canadian and American currency and several bags of jewellery. They believe the jewellery was stolen.

The identity of the individuals in the car has not yet been confirmed. The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) is helping the RCMP determine the immigration status of all three individuals who are currently in custody. Investigators believe the individuals they arrested are involved in an organized theft ring, traveling across the province and possibly Canada, committing thefts to obtain valuables and cash.

“This demonstrates yet again how a vehicle stop for speeding can result in significant seizures and arrests that have implications beyond Canada’s borders. The BC RCMP Traffic Services Roving Traffic Unit’s mission is to interdict the flow of illicit drugs, guns and offence-related money and property in addition to identifying and removing traveling criminals from our roadways in the ongoing effort to make our roadways safer for everyone,” the release reads.

The RCMP are looking for the rightful owners of the jewellery. If you have been the victim of a recent jewellery theft anywhere in southern BC and believe any of the jewellery shown above belongs to you, please contact Constable Christopher Coleman by email at: christopher.coleman@rcmp-grc.gc.ca

Previous story
Murder charge upgraded for man accused in Toronto gay village death
Next story
Ban on grizzly bear hunt, new rules take effect April 1

Just Posted

Stargate armour debuts at Kelowna expo

The Kelowna Fan Experience will feature Jaffa armour from Stargate SG-1

Okanagan athletes among those celebrated with Aboriginal awards

Premier’s Awards for Aboriginal Youth Excellence in Sport handed out

Okanagan makes Top 5 of least affordable home markets list

The Okanagan is the fourth least affordable place in Canada to buy property on a single income

Kelowna summit will connect employers and immigrants

A session will be held tomorrow from 12 to 3 p.m. at the downtown library

Suspected overdose, poisoning calls jump in Okanagan

BCEHS statistics show calls rose last year in Kelowna, Penticton and Vernon

Vancouver Aquarium’s resident octopus released into ocean

Staff let the Giant Pacific octopus go into the waters near Bowen Island so she can reproduce

‘Not well thought out:’ Arizona family slams B.C. speculation tax

American family spends half the year in vacation home on Vancouver Island

UPDATE: Snow to make a comeback on B.C. mountain passes

Wintry conditions return

Family of B.C. wildfire victim wants better emergency preparedness for vulnerable people

Williams Lake’s David Jeff “fell through the cracks”

Senate backs bill to legalize recreational marijuana

Justin Trudeau reminded senators that his government was elected on a promise to legalize pot

Vernon police search van possibly connected to bear spray incident

Police searched a yellow cube van, Thursday afternoon, at Vernon Auto Towing

Where Canadians buy real estate abroad: report

Hot Spots: Top 30 home-buying destinations for Canadians in the Americas

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Bank employees save Penticton woman $6k from CRA scam

Would-be victim said she was hit while vulnerable from a family issue and initially fell for the trap

Most Read