Traffic through Enderby re-routed due to gas leak

Gas cap knocked off natural gas line on Mill Avenue near Highway 97A Wednesday, July 27

A ruptured gas line at a construction site in Enderby Wednesday, July 27, has resulted in traffic being detoured off Highway 97A through the city as of 3 p.m. (Google maps)

Traffic is being detoured around the City of Enderby Wednesday afternoon, July 27.

A crew working on a road rebuild on Mill Avenue, just off Highway 97A, inadvertently knocked off the cap of a natural gas line during construction.

Crews are on-scene to repair the damaged line.

Motorists are asked to use caution approaching Enderby and follow the traffic flow off the highway for the detour.

READ MORE: New substance use treatment beds coming to Interior Health communities

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Columbia Shuswap Regional DistrictNorth Okanagan Regional DistrictRoad conditions