Traffic will be backed up leaving Kelowna

Traffic is backed up this afternoon, if you are heading out across the bridge make other plans or grab some snacks and a coffee. You could be in for a long, slow drive home.

In West Kelowna, a vehicle going Northbound on Hwy 97 at Drought Road. went off the road and landed in a ditch with no injuries.

A power line started sparking on a power line at 3:50 p.m. in the 3900 block of Glenrosa Road, which is no closed for public safety.

