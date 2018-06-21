Traffic will be backed up leaving Kelowna

Plan your commute home strategically

Traffic is backed up this afternoon, if you are heading out across the bridge make other plans or grab some snacks and a coffee. You could be in for a long, slow drive home.

In West Kelowna, a vehicle going Northbound on Hwy 97 at Drought Road. went off the road and landed in a ditch with no injuries.

A power line started sparking on a power line at 3:50 p.m. in the 3900 block of Glenrosa Road, which is no closed for public safety.

Most Read